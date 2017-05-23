A report claims that Atletico Madrid are waiting for their transfer ban to be lifted before pushing through a £5.1m deal for Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly jumped ahead of a host of clubs to lead the way for the signature of Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez prior to the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old, released by Barcelona 12 months ago, is said to be on the radar of numerous sides across the continent after scoring 14 goals in 30 La Liga outings this season.

Among those to have been linked are Sevilla and Everton, both of whom are understood to have opened discussions with the player, but Spanish publication AS reports that Atleti lead the pursuit.

Rojiblancos chiefs held talks with the player's agent at the Vicente Calderon on Monday afternoon, with a cut-price deal of £5.1m waiting to be pushed through once their transfer ban is lifted.

Atletico are also waiting for the green light to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon after the prolific striker announced his desire to join the capital club.