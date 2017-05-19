New Transfer Talk header

Alexandre Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Alexandre Lacazette confirms that he will leave Lyon this summer, but identifies Atletico Madrid as his preferred destination.
Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he will leave the club this summer in order to move up a level.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs in England and La Liga during recent transfer windows, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United all previously credited with an interest.

However, the Frenchman has suggested that he wants to join Atletico Madrid rather than make the switch to the Premier League.

"I think it's the right moment. I want to discover something else, to put myself under pressure and to gain a level," Lacazette told L'Equipe.

"It is a club that has been in the last rounds of the Champions League for several years. It is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that makes players progress. And there is Antoine Griezmann."

Lacazette will end his 14-year stay at Lyon against Nice on Sunday.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
