La Liga outfit Sevilla are reportedly keen on making a summer move for Arsenal frontman Lucas Perez following a testing debut season in the Premier League.

Perez has endured a testing first campaign in the Premier League after earning just two league starts for Arsene Wenger's side, despite arriving at the club having scored 17 goals in his last La Liga campaign for Deportivo La Coruna.

According to AS, Sevilla were one of the main suitors for Perez's services last summer before being pipped by Arsenal, and it is thought that the Spanish side are now back in for the frontman following his troubles in England.

The same report suggests that should the Gunners receive a satisfactory offer then the club would not be averse to allowing the Spaniard to leave the Emirates.

Perez scored just once for Arsenal in the Premier League across 11 appearances this term.