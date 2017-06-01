New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'monitoring Huddersfield Town's Rekeil Pyke'

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
A report claims Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke is interesting Everton after impressing on loan at Colchester United last season.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Everton are reportedly keeping a close eye on the development of Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke.

The 19-year-old represented Huddersfield last pre-season before joining Colchester United on loan, where he made 12 appearances in League Two.

According to The Sun, Ronald Koeman was alerted to Pyke's potential towards the end of last season, and the Everton boss has since been keeping tabs on the teenager's development.

The same report claims that Watford are also admirers of the powerful forward, who joined Huddersfield at Under-12 level after impressing for local team Rothwell Juniors.

Pyke has also previously spent time on loan in the National League with Wrexham.

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
