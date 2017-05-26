New Transfer Talk header

Malaga boss Michel hints at Sandro Ramirez departure

General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Malaga boss Michel suggests that 14-goal striker Sandro Ramirez will leave La Rosaleda this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Friday, May 26, 2017

Malaga boss Michel has suggested that Sandro Ramirez will leave La Rosaleda in this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who joined Malaga from Barcelona last summer, enjoyed an impressive 2016-17 campaign - netting 14 La Liga goals.

Atletico Madrid are believed to lead the list of interested clubs, and Michel is preparing for Sandro's departure after admitting that the forward's release clause, which is just over £5m, makes him "a bargain".

"We understand that right now he is a player that has an advantage to play in a top club, because if you look at price and performance, he is a bargain for any [club]," Michel told AS.

"Goal scorers cost much more in the transfer market than what clubs would have to pay for Sandro right now. I'm not surprised there are many teams that want him and are monitoring him, he is a player that everyone wants to sign and has had a great season.

"It was a great move by [Malaga sporting director Francesc] Arnau to sign Sandro, he is a key player and we are waiting to see what happens because that will mark our planning.

"We know what the transfer market is like and you have to wait. What happens to clubs like us is that you hope your good players will not leave."

Everton are also said to have a firm interest in the Spain Under-21 international.

Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Everton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?
>
