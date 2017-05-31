Everton 'promised' that Romelu Lukaku could leave Goodison Park this summer if "certain clubs" make a bid, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Lukaku, who scored 26 goals for Everton last season, is currently refusing to sign a new contract at Goodison Park as he pushes for a move away from the Toffees in this summer's transfer window.

Raiola has admitted that Lukaku's future is far from certain, although the striker is still believed to be intent on departing his current club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

"Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer," Raiola told talkSPORT.

"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton. If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked with moves for the 24-year-old, who netted 25 Premier League goals in 37 appearances during the 2016-17 season.