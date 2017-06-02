Everton are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic.

The Toffees have been strongly linked with a summer approach for Sunderland stopper Jordan Pickford but with the Black Cats said to be demanding £30m for his signature, it appears that Ronald Koeman is looking elsewhere.

According to The Sun, Croatian Kalinic has been identified as the main alternative to Pickford, despite only linking up with Gent in January.

The 27-year-old was signed for a club-record fee from Hajduk Split, and played a leading role in his side's Europa League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in February.

Everton would likely have to pay well in excess of the €3.1m (£2.7m) that Gent paid earlier this season, but it has been suggested that Koeman sees more value in Kalinic than paying over the odds for Pickford.

The Merseyside outfit are only prepared to pay in the region of £15m for the England Under-21 international.