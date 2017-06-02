New Transfer Talk header

Everton show interest in Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic?

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic.
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 12:37 UK

Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Everton.

The Toffees have been strongly linked with a summer approach for Sunderland stopper Jordan Pickford but with the Black Cats said to be demanding £30m for his signature, it appears that Ronald Koeman is looking elsewhere.

According to The Sun, Croatian Kalinic has been identified as the main alternative to Pickford, despite only linking up with Gent in January.

The 27-year-old was signed for a club-record fee from Hajduk Split, and played a leading role in his side's Europa League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in February.

Everton would likely have to pay well in excess of the €3.1m (£2.7m) that Gent paid earlier this season, but it has been suggested that Koeman sees more value in Kalinic than paying over the odds for Pickford.

The Merseyside outfit are only prepared to pay in the region of £15m for the England Under-21 international.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
