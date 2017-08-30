New Transfer Talk header

Grzegorz Krychowiak 'undergoing West Bromwich Albion medical'

Poland's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak scores a goal during the Euro 2016 Group D qualifying football match between Poland and the Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw on October 11, 2015.
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal to sign midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Poland international only joined PSG in a £28m move from Sevilla last summer, but he made just 19 appearances during his debut season at the club.

The Ligue 1 runners-up are understood to be open to the idea of losing Krychowiak on a temporary basis this summer in order to recoup a small portion of the money they used to bring Neymar to the club, with another mega-money deal for Kylian Mbappe also close to completion.

Chelsea, Juventus, Valencia and Leicester City have all been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old during the current transfer window, but Sky Sports News reports that the Baggies are close to winning the race for his signature.

Any deal would represent a major coup for the club, who are also understood to be close to signing Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Krychowiak is expected to fly to England today to undergo a medical and complete his deal.

Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
