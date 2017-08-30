New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jordy Clasie leaves Southampton to join Club Brugge on loan

Jordy Clasie of FC Southampton runs with the ball during the friendly match between FC Groningen and FC Southampton at Euroborg Arena on July 18, 2015 in Groningen, Netherlands.
© Getty Images
Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie joins Club Brugge on loan for the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Southampton have announced that Jordy Clasie has left to join Club Brugge on loan.

The 26-year-old was recently made available for transfer by manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

Clasie was bought by former manager Ronald Koeman from Feyenoord in 2015, and went on to make 49 appearances, but following the arrival of Mario Lemina, the midfielder's game time looks limited.

Southampton vice-chairman Les Reed told the club's official website: "We have an extremely strong and deep group of midfielders here at Southampton, meaning there is significant competition for places in the team.

"We feel it is beneficial to give Jordy the chance to play regular first-team football over the coming months. This move to a strong Club Brugge side will allow him to do that at a high level.

"This is also an opportunity to develop a relationship for the longer term with Club Brugge, one of Europe's top football clubs, who regularly qualify for European competition. We will remain in regular contact with Jordy throughout the loan spell and will be closely monitoring his progress and performances during his time in Belgium, as we do with all our loanees.

"We wish Jordy and Club Brugge the very best for the rest of the season and hope to see him help them to another Jupiler Pro League title."

Southampton picked up five points from their opening three Premier League games of the season.

A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
Read Next:
Brighton announce Izquierdo signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordy Clasie, Mauricio Pellegrino, Ronald Koeman, Mario Lemina, Les Reed, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Liverpool confident of securing Virgil van Dijk before transfer deadline?
 Mauricio Pellegrino watches on helplessly during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Mauricio Pellegrino bemoans Southampton's profligate performance
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner on January 23, 2016
Result: Huddersfield Town, Southampton remain unbeaten in Premier League after stalemate
Team News: Hoedt on bench for SouthamptonLive Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton - as it happenedMaya Yoshida signs new Southampton dealPellegrino takes positives from defeatUnited host Burton in EFL Cup
Spurs complete Paulo Gazzaniga signingSouthampton seal Hoedt signingBirmingham sign Gallagher from SouthamptonClasie surplus to Saints requirements?Lazio: 'Hoedt to join Southampton'
> Southampton Homepage
More Club Brugge News
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'
 Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Stoke City 'nearing deal for Bjorn Engels'
 A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
Brighton & Hove Albion announce club-record Jose Izquierdo signing
Izquierdo granted Brighton work permitBrighton to seal club-record Izquierdo deal?English quartet monitoring Fonkeu?Arsenal target open to Premier League moveResult: Leicester through to last 16 of Champions League
Team News: King replaces Amartey for LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester City 2-1 Club Brugge - as it happenedSlimani ruled out of European clashResult: Leicester open CL account with win in BrugesTeam News: Islam Slimani handed Leicester debut
> Club Brugge Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 