David Gold: 'Diafra Sakho not for sale'

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold insists that Senegal forward Diafra Sakho is not leaving the London Stadium.

Sakho was believed to be on the verge of joining Rennes in a £9m deal after seemingly completing a medical with the Ligue 1 club on Wednesday afternoon.

Crystal Palace were then credited with an interest in the Senegal international as the Eagles seek competition for Christian Benteke in the final third of the field.

However, according to Gold, Sakho is "an integral part" of West Ham's first-team squad, and will therefore not be leaving before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Diafra Sakho is not for sale in this transfer window he is an integral part of our first team squad and will play a part in our recovery. dg pic.twitter.com/wtBNB8H2D5 — David Gold (@davidgold) August 30, 2017

The 27-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals in 23 appearances for the Hammers during the 2014-15 season, but an injury-plagued couple of years has seen the forward appear in just six league matches since the start of last season.