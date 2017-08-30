New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

David Gold: 'Diafra Sakho not for sale'

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold insists that Senegal forward Diafra Sakho is not leaving the London Stadium.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 19:51 UK

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has insisted that Diafra Sakho is not leaving the London Stadium.

Sakho was believed to be on the verge of joining Rennes in a £9m deal after seemingly completing a medical with the Ligue 1 club on Wednesday afternoon.

Crystal Palace were then credited with an interest in the Senegal international as the Eagles seek competition for Christian Benteke in the final third of the field.

However, according to Gold, Sakho is "an integral part" of West Ham's first-team squad, and will therefore not be leaving before the summer transfer window closes for business.

The 27-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals in 23 appearances for the Hammers during the 2014-15 season, but an injury-plagued couple of years has seen the forward appear in just six league matches since the start of last season.

Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring with Diafra Sakho during the Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United on March 19, 2016
Read Next:
Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Gold, Diafra Sakho, Christian Benteke, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring with Mark Noble during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
David Gold: 'Diafra Sakho not for sale'
 Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring with Mark Noble during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Crystal Palace 'launch £10m Diafra Sakho bid'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
West Ham United 'in talks for Majeed Waris'
Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'Diafra Sakho set for West Ham exitSnodgrass hits out at Slaven BilicMitrovic charged with violent conductBilic given four games to save his job?
Palace to bid for West Ham's Fonte?Report: Slaven Bilic's job put under reviewBilic: 'Newcastle were the better team'Result: Joselu nets as Newcastle get off the markTeam News: Joselu starts for Newcastle
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 