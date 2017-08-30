New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City 'revive Fabian Delph interest'

Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City will 'revive their interest' in Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph on transfer deadline day, according to a report.
Stoke City are reportedly ready to 'revive their interest' in Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Delph, 27, is widely expected to leave the Etihad Stadium after starting just two Premier League matches for the Citizens during the 2016-17 campaign.

Stoke were first credited with an interest in Delph last month, although head coach Mark Hughes admitted earlier this month that he doubted whether the midfielder would arrive at the Britannia.

According to The Telegraph, however, Stoke are still in the hunt for the Englishman entering transfer deadline day, with the Potters preparing to offer £12m in a bid to finally tie up a deal for the former Leeds United youngster.

Delph joined City from Aston Villa in the summer of 2015, and the midfielder has scored four times in 39 appearances since arriving in Manchester.

