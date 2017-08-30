Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?

La Liga strugglers Las Palmas could reportedly offer rebel striker Diego Costa a route out of Chelsea with a loan until January, when he would join Atletico Madrid.

Costa appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge having been AWOL in Brazil for the entirety of the season so far after being told during the summer that he is surplus to requirements at the club.

The Spain international has made no secret of his desire to rejoin Atletico Madrid, although Diego Simeone's side are currently serving a transfer ban and cannot sign any new players until January.

Reports suggest that La Liga side Las Palmas could offer Costa a route out of Chelsea for four months until he is able to rejoin Atletico when the winter transfer window opens.

Costa scored 20 goals to help fire Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, but his relationship with the club has soured beyond repair over the summer and he is being fined £300,000 for every week he remains in Brazil.

Las Palmas finished 14th in La Liga last season and currently sit bottom of the table this term having lost their opening two matches.