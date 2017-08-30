New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'in talks for Majeed Waris'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
West Ham United are in talks with Lorient over a move for Majeed Waris in the latter stages of the transfer window, according to a report.
West Ham United are reportedly in talks with Lorient over a move for Majeed Waris.

The 25-year-old, who scored nine times in 33 appearances for Lorient during the 2016-17 campaign, is widely expected to leave Le FCL before the end of the transfer window following their relegation to Ligue 2.

Burnley have been credited with an interest in the Ghana international, but according to Sky Sports News, West Ham are now in the hunt, and Waris is currently in London preparing to discuss a move to the London Stadium.

Waris, who has four goals in 22 appearances for the Ghanian national team, joined Lorient from Trabzonspor in 2015.

West Ham are believed to be in the market for a new striker as Diafra Sakho closes on a move to Rennes.

Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring with Diafra Sakho during the Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United on March 19, 2016
