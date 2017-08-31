New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'make £50m offer for Marco Asensio'

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Manchester United reportedly table a deadline-day offer of £50m for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 06:30 UK

Manchester United have reportedly tabled a late bid of £50m for Real Madrid's acclaimed attacker Marco Asensio.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye with his performances for Los Blancos in the early weeks of the new season, scoring impressive goals in the two legs of the Supercopa de Espana and netting both goals for his side as they salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia last weekend.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Spain international this summer and were reportedly prepared to trigger his relatively-low release clause of £72m.

Amid heightened interest in his signature, Madrid were said to have begun "emergency talks" to tie him down to a new long-term contract with a £552m release, but according to Diario Gol, Jose Mourinho's side have tested their resolve with a £50m offer.

The side also have a long-standing interest in Gareth Bale and the publication claims that Mourinho is determined to land whichever player fails to claim the regular first-team place in Zinedine Zidane's side.

United remain keen to bring in one more player before the transfer window shuts tonight.

