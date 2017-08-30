New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bojan Krkic 'heading for Alaves on loan'

Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Spanish attacker Bojan Krkic is leaving Stoke City to join Spanish outfit Alaves on loan, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Bojan Krkic is reportedly leaving Stoke City to join Spanish outfit Alaves on loan.

The 27-year-old has scored 15 times in 62 appearances for Stoke following a 2014 move from Barcelona, but he managed just three goals last season after struggling to gain a regular spot in the team.

The Spaniard finished the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Bundesliga side Mainz 05, although he returned to the Britannia Stadium in the summer, and started on the opening weekend of 2017-18 Premier League season.

However, according to The Sun, Bojan is surplus to requirements with the Potters, and the former Barcelona attacker will sign a season-long loan deal with La Liga side Alaves before the summer window slams shut.

Bojan, who has also played for Ajax, Roma and AC Milan, still has three years left to run on his Stoke contract.

Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Read Next:
Palace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bojan Krkic, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Bojan Krkic 'heading for Alaves on loan'
 Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Kevin Wimmer completes £18m move to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur
 Dele Alli celebrates his goal with Kevin Wimmer during the Premier League game between Norwich and Spurs on February 2, 2016
Kevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical'
Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'Stoke 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'Rodriguez: 'First goal means everything'Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the points
Team News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeHughes "hopeful" over new Stoke signingsStoke 'nearing deal for Bjorn Engels'Southgate 'to ditch Hart for Butland'Hughes hails "huge" victory over Arsenal
> Stoke City Homepage
More Alaves News
Bojan Krkic celebrates getting an equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Bojan Krkic 'heading for Alaves on loan'
 Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Result: Lionel Messi nets brace in Barcelona win
 Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Alaves 0-2 Barcelona - as it happened
Palace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'Watford land Kiko on four-year dealEnzo Zidane leaves Real Madrid for AlavesEnzo Zidane 'heading for Alaves on loan'Alaves to rival Leeds for Aitor Karanka?
Result: Luis Enrique bows out with Copa successTeam News: Alcacer in for suspended SuarezLive Commentary: Barcelona 3-1 Alaves - as it happenedAlaves boss in running for Watford job?Preview: Barcelona vs. Alaves
> Alaves Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 