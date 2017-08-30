Spanish attacker Bojan Krkic is leaving Stoke City to join Spanish outfit Alaves on loan, according to a report.

Bojan Krkic is reportedly leaving Stoke City to join Spanish outfit Alaves on loan.

The 27-year-old has scored 15 times in 62 appearances for Stoke following a 2014 move from Barcelona, but he managed just three goals last season after struggling to gain a regular spot in the team.

The Spaniard finished the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Bundesliga side Mainz 05, although he returned to the Britannia Stadium in the summer, and started on the opening weekend of 2017-18 Premier League season.

However, according to The Sun, Bojan is surplus to requirements with the Potters, and the former Barcelona attacker will sign a season-long loan deal with La Liga side Alaves before the summer window slams shut.

Bojan, who has also played for Ajax, Roma and AC Milan, still has three years left to run on his Stoke contract.