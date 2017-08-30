New Transfer Talk header

Ray Wilkins warns Danny Drinkwater off Chelsea move

Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the Premier League match on April 26, 2017
Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins urges Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater to avoid a move to Stamford Bridge due to concerns over first-team football.
By , European Football Editor
Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has urged Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater to avoid a move to Stamford Bridge.

Drinkwater has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Leicester as the 27-year-old attempts to force a move to Chelsea before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday night.

Wilkins, however, has claimed that the England international will struggle for minutes if he moves to the Premier League champions.

"Danny has done really well for Leicester over the last couple of years. The important thing for him is to play," Wilkins told talkSPORT.

"Tiemoue Bakayoko cost £40m this summer, N'Golo Kante is a player everybody loves and with Cesc Fabregas there as well, is Danny Drinkwater going to get a game? If I was Danny, I'd be somewhere I could play, personally."

Chelsea are also believed to be preparing a late move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
