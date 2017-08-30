New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'want £35m for Ross Barkley'

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Everton reportedly lower their asking price for Ross Barkley to £35m after rejecting a £25m bid for the midfielder from Chelsea.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Everton have reportedly lowered their asking price for Ross Barkley to £35m as they look to offload the wantaway midfielder before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old has told his boyhood club that he will not sign a new contract at Goodison Park and Everton initially placed a £50m asking price on his head, despite there being less than a year remaining on his current deal.

A host of top Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in Barkley, but a concrete bid did not arrive until Chelsea launched a £25m offer yesterday.

That approach has been rejected by Everton, but the Liverpool Echo reports that the Toffees have decided to lower their asking price to £35m.

Everton are hopeful that a bidding war between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea could knock that price up further, although they are resigned to losing the England international for less than they previously desired.

Barkley is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury which could keep him out for up to three months.

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017

