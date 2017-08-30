London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United battle to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on loan, according to a report.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in last summer's transfer window, signing a long-term contract with the Catalan giants.

The 24-year-old made 47 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, but only scored three times in all competitions, and faced whistles from the Camp Nou support in the second half of the season.

Juventus have been linked with a loan move for the Portugal international, but according to The Telegraph, it is London rivals Tottenham and West Ham that are currently battling to sign the midfielder for the 2017-18 season.

Gomes has not yet been involved for Barcelona this term.