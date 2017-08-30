New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United 'in Andre Gomes battle'

West Ham United's Croatian manager Slaven Bilic (L) greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane in north Lond
London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United battle to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on loan, according to a report.
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly locked in a battle to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on loan.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in last summer's transfer window, signing a long-term contract with the Catalan giants.

The 24-year-old made 47 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, but only scored three times in all competitions, and faced whistles from the Camp Nou support in the second half of the season.

Juventus have been linked with a loan move for the Portugal international, but according to The Telegraph, it is London rivals Tottenham and West Ham that are currently battling to sign the midfielder for the 2017-18 season.

Gomes has not yet been involved for Barcelona this term.

Andre Gomes of Valencia runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadi de Mestalla on January 4, 2015
