Barcelona 'holding up Andre Gomes exit'

Barcelona and Juventus are yet to come to an agreement surrounding the future of midfielder Andre Gomes, according to a report.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in last summer's transfer window, signing a long-term contract with the Catalan giants.

The 24-year-old made 47 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, but only scored three times in all competitions, and faced whistles from the Camp Nou support in the second half of the season.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus want to sign the Portugal international on a straightforward loan this summer, but Barcelona are keen to sell the midfielder, or include an obligation to buy in the loan deal.

The report claims that Juventus are currently unsure whether they want to be committed to sign Gomes after holding talks with Barcelona in Monaco following the Champions League draw on Thursday night.

Gomes was not involved in Barcelona's 2-0 win over Real Betis on the opening weekend of the new La Liga season.