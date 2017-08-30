New Transfer Talk header

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'to undergo Liverpool medical at St George's Park'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks to the media on September 2, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly have a medical at St George's Park this evening after Liverpool agreed a fee with Arsenal.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly undergo a medical this evening before completing a move to Liverpool from Arsenal.

The two Premier League clubs have agreed a fee in the region of £40m for the midfielder, who has rejected a new contract at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old was thought to be closing in on a switch to Chelsea after the Premier League champions reached an agreement with Arsenal, but the player has opted to reject the Blues in favour of a switch to Anfield.

According to The Guardian, Oxlade-Chamberlain will undergo medical tests at St George's Park, where he is currently based with the rest of the England squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Once personal terms are agreed, the midfielder is expected to become Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer following Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
