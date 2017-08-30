A report claims that Middlesbrough will refuse to sell Adama Traore unless the club's valuation of the 21-year-old is met.

Middlesbrough are reportedly standing firm when it comes to the future of unsettled attacker Adama Traore.

Traore, 21, is said to be keen on leaving the Riverside Stadium before Thursday night's deadline, although it has been claimed that Middlesbrough have already rejected a £9m bid from French club Lille.

According to GazetteLive, Middlesbrough are open to selling the former Barcelona youngster, but will not let him leave on the cheap, which has created a stand-off between the two parties.

The report claims that Lille are ready to return with an improved offer, with Middlesbrough valuing the speedy winger in the region of £14m following some impressive performances in the Premier League last season.

Traore was not involved in the 18-man Middlesbrough squad for Saturday's Championship clash with Preston North End.