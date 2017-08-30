New Transfer Talk header

Nacer Chadli 'wants Swansea City move'

Belgian attacker Nacer Chadli reportedly informs West Bromwich Albion that he wants to join Swansea City before the end of the transfer window.
Nacer Chadli has reportedly informed West Bromwich Albion that he wants to join Swansea City.

Chadli, 28, joined West Brom from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, and he scored five Premier League goals in 31 appearances for the Baggies during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Belgium international is believed to have had a falling-out with Tony Pulis, however, and the Albion head coach confirmed on Friday that Swansea wanted to sign the winger before the end of the month.

According to BBC Sport, Chadli is desperate to move to the Liberty Stadium this summer, but Swansea have not yet agreed a transfer fee with West Brom.

Chadli was involved in West Brom's EFL Cup clash with Accrington Stanley earlier this week, but has not featured in the Premier League this season.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
