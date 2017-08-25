West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis reveals that Swansea City want to sign unsettled Belgian attacker Nacer Chadli.

Chadli, 28, joined West Brom from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, and he scored five Premier League goals in 31 appearances for the Baggies during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Belgium international is believed to have had a falling-out with Pulis, however, and the Albion boss admitted that Chadli could leave for Swansea in the final week of the summer transfer window.

"What was said was said and you move on. That's the way I've always been in life. Swansea are interested in him. I would say Swansea and West Brom are a lot closer than Man City and West Brom [regarding Jonny Evans's potential move to City]," Pulis told reporters.

"But it doesn't hide away from the fact that both parties have to lean and lead to one point where both are happy and it's not happened yet."

Chadli was involved in West Brom's EFL Cup clash with Accrington Stanley earlier this week, but has not featured in the Premier League this season.