Hernandez denies asking to leave West Ham

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez has described speculation that he has asked to leave the club as "completely false".

Reports from his home country of Mexico claimed that the 29-year-old was desperate to leave the struggling Hammers in order to rejoin Chivas before the start of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

However, the former Manchester United man took to Twitter to dispel the rumours, insisting that he is fully committed to helping West Ham improve their league position.

"Completely false. I am 100% committed to helping improve the situation we are experiencing all at West Ham," he wrote.

"I have not asked to leave West Ham at any time."

Hernandez has scored four goals in 11 Premier League appearances for West Ham so far this season.