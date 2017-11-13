Britton named as new Swansea assistant

Swansea City announce that midfielder Leon Britton will combine his playing role with becoming the new assistant coach to Paul Clement.

Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton has been named as the new assistant coach at the Liberty Stadium.

Last week, the Premier League side announced that Claude Makelele had left his position as assistant to take charge of Belgian side Eupen, but the Welsh outfit have wasted little time in selecting a replacement.

Britton, who has been at the club for 15 years, will continue his playing career in south Wales, but the 35-year-old will now act as deputy to head coach Paul Clement in the dugout.

Clement told the club's official website: "I am delighted that Leon has agreed to take on the role as player-assistant coach. It is the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

"I feel he is the perfect person for the role at this time. He is still very much in my plans as a player, but now we can tap into his knowledge as a coach too. He has a lot to give in that respect.

"He now sits in on all management meetings and on the days where he is not training, he will be part of the coaching set-up."

Britton has made just four starts in the Premier League this season.