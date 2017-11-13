Swansea keen to sign Kyle Walker-Peters?

New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City reportedly register an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loan during the January transfer window.
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters has reportedly emerged as a January target for Swansea City.

At the start of the season, Walker-Peters impressed on his Premier League debut as Spurs registered a 2-0 win away at Newcastle United, but opportunities have been few and far between since the middle of August.

The 20-year-old has fallen behind both Kieran Tripper and Serge Aurier in the pecking order and according to The Sun, Swansea are looking to try to take advantage.

Paul Clement's side have lost their last four games in all competitions, and the head coach is under pressure to make improvements at the start of 2018.

Walker-Peters is tied down to a long-term contract with the North Londoners, but Clement is said to be keen on securing a five-month loan deal for the youngster.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 