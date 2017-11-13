Swansea keen to sign Kyle Walker-Peters?

Swansea City reportedly register an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loan during the January transfer window.

At the start of the season, Walker-Peters impressed on his Premier League debut as Spurs registered a 2-0 win away at Newcastle United, but opportunities have been few and far between since the middle of August.

The 20-year-old has fallen behind both Kieran Tripper and Serge Aurier in the pecking order and according to The Sun, Swansea are looking to try to take advantage.

Paul Clement's side have lost their last four games in all competitions, and the head coach is under pressure to make improvements at the start of 2018.

Walker-Peters is tied down to a long-term contract with the North Londoners, but Clement is said to be keen on securing a five-month loan deal for the youngster.