Mourinho expecting tough Brighton test

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that he is expecting a "difficult" game with in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton have put together a five-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, with the newly-promoted side now sitting in ninth place in the top-flight standings.

The Seagulls are making their first visit to Old Trafford since an FA Cup tie in 1993, but Mourinho has revealed that he is expected a "difficult" encounter with Chris Hughton's side.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "For us, Brighton, Watford and Arsenal are very important games, but let's focus on Brighton - ninth in the table, a good team, difficult to beat, don't concede many goals, a mixture of physicality, aggression, also quality and creativity.

"I know we have a good record at home and are strong there, but we know the opponent is going to be difficult for us."

Mourinho has said that neither Paul Pogba or Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play the full 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon.