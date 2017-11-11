Bayern willing to sell Vidal in summer?

Bayern Munich reportedly decide that they are willing to sell midfielder Arturo Vidal - a former target of Chelsea - during the summer.

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided that they are willing to part ways with midfielder Arturo Vidal during the summer.

Vidal has been at the Allianz Arena since July 2015, and the Chilean international has gone on to contribute 17 goals in 103 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 30-year-old has not produced a consistent run of performances this season and according to Kicker, it has led to Bayern being prepared to cash in on the player, who has just over 18 months remaining on his contract.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Vidal, but it remains to be seen whether the Blues would be prepared to meet Bayern's reported asking price of £50m.

Head coach Antonio Conte has previously worked with Vidal at Juventus, a club where Vidal enjoyed the best years of his career as the Serie A side claimed four successive league titles.