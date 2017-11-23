Robben: 'I could retire next summer'

Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben concedes that he could retire from football at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old, who recently announced his international retirement from the Netherlands, will see his current deal with Bayern expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

A number of muscular problems have harmed Robben in recent seasons, and the experienced forward has claimed that he could decide to step away from football next summer.

"The future is open! It may be over after this season, something new may come or I'll play three more years at Bayern. Everything is possible," Robben told Kicker.

"The appreciation between Bayern and I has always been there, from both sides. I know what I have at this club, and I always say that.

"I just look to the next game, not beyond. I want to try to have fun as long as I can and play football at a high level, I do not know how long that will go on."

Robben has scored three times in 18 appearances for Bayern this season.