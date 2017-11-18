New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner keen on return to Bayern Munich

Sandro Wagner keen on move to Bayern
© SilverHub
Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann suggests that striker Sandro Wagner could sign for Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann has claimed that Sandro Wagner is keen on securing a return to Bayern Munich.

Wagner failed to make a first-team appearance for Bayern as a youngster, but the 29-year-old has since become one of the top strikers in the Bundesliga, with 15 goals coming in 40 league appearances for Hoffenheim.

The Germany international is one of Nagelsmann's key men, but it appears that the two clubs could come to an agreement over a transfer in the coming weeks.

Nagelsmann told reporters: "It's right [about Wagner to Bayern], and we've known for longer than yesterday. We are aware of his interest [in a move]. We will make an announcement if there's something to announce. There are no grudges that he is interested, but there is sympathy.

"It's not my player, he belongs to the club. If the clubs reach an agreement, you try to compensate for things as a coach."

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski has previously called on the league leaders to find backup ahead of the second half of the season.

A chillaxed Julian Nagelsmann watches on during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Read Next:
Nagelsmann: 'Don't link me to Bayern job'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sandro Wagner, Julian Nagelsmann, Robert Lewandowski, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
A chillaxed Julian Nagelsmann watches on during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner keen on return to Bayern Munich
 Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Report: Bayern Munich want Olivier Giroud
 Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Borussia Dortmund join race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
Thiago opens door on Barcelona returnBayern willing to sell Vidal in summer?Harry Kane 'top of Real Madrid wishlist'Barca 'eyeing up shock Rodriguez swoop'Man City contenders to sign Emre Can?
Bayern pull out of Alexis Sanchez raceResult: Bayern move four clear with Dortmund winLive Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich - as it happenedBayern consider bids for Arsenal trio?Rummenigge: 'Sacking Ancelotti was hard'
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Hoffenheim News
A chillaxed Julian Nagelsmann watches on during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner keen on return to Bayern Munich
 Hoffenheim's midfielder Nadiem Amiri celebrates scoring the 3-1 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in Sinsheim, southern Germany, on November 28, 201
Tottenham Hotspur chasing Hoffenheim midfielder?
 A chillaxed Julian Nagelsmann watches on during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
West Ham United consider approach for Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann?
Nagelsmann: 'Don't link me to Bayern job'Nagelsmann early favourite for Bayern jobResult: Liverpool book spot in CL group stagesLive Commentary: Liverpool 4-2 Hoffenheim - as it happenedTeam News: Liverpool unchanged from first leg
Hoffenheim boss hits out at KloppResult: Liverpool claim priceless win in HoffenheimTeam News: Liverpool unchanged for Hoffenheim clashLive Commentary: Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool - as it happenedPreview: Hoffenheim vs. Liverpool
> Hoffenheim Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich118212781926
2RB Leipzig117131813522
3Borussia DortmundDortmund1262429161320
4Schalke 04Schalke116231410420
5Hoffenheim115422014619
6Hannover115331511418
7Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt115331311218
8Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach115331719-218
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen114432316716
10Augsburg114431611516
11Stuttgart125161215-316
12Hertha Berlin113531415-114
13Mainz 05113351217-512
14Wolfsburg111821316-311
15Hamburger SV113171018-810
16Freiburg11155621-158
17Werder Bremen11056414-105
18FC Koln11029422-182
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 