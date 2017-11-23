Chairman: 'McInnes not leaving Aberdeen'

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne insists that manager Derek McInnes is staying at the club amid links with Rangers and West Bromwich Albion.

McInnes's impressive work with the Dons, which saw him lead the club to second in the Scottish Premiership last term, has reportedly propelled him to the top of Rangers' wishlist as they look for a replacement for the sacked Pedro Caixinha.

The 46-year-old has even been touted for the top job at West Bromwich Albion, but speaking to the club's website, Milne revealed that he had been given assurances from McInnes that he will stay.

"Derek made his position very clear to me," he said. "He has no intention of going anywhere. He loves this club.

"He knows he's loved. He knows he's respected by everyone at the club, by the fans out there.

"It's a big, big part of Derek's life. He firmly believes he has unfinished business here."

McInnes took over at Pittodrie in March 2013 and led the side to victory in the Scottish League Cup the following season.