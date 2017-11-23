Chairman: 'Derek McInnes not leaving Aberdeen'

Chairman: 'McInnes not leaving Aberdeen'
Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne insists that manager Derek McInnes is staying at the club amid links with Rangers and West Bromwich Albion.
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has insisted that manager Derek McInnes will not leave the club amid speculation linking him with the Rangers job.

McInnes's impressive work with the Dons, which saw him lead the club to second in the Scottish Premiership last term, has reportedly propelled him to the top of Rangers' wishlist as they look for a replacement for the sacked Pedro Caixinha.

The 46-year-old has even been touted for the top job at West Bromwich Albion, but speaking to the club's website, Milne revealed that he had been given assurances from McInnes that he will stay.

"Derek made his position very clear to me," he said. "He has no intention of going anywhere. He loves this club.

"He knows he's loved. He knows he's respected by everyone at the club, by the fans out there.

"It's a big, big part of Derek's life. He firmly believes he has unfinished business here."

McInnes took over at Pittodrie in March 2013 and led the side to victory in the Scottish League Cup the following season.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
McInnes "very happy" at Aberdeen
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic1310303062433
2Aberdeen138322014627
3Hibernian147432216625
4RangersRangers1373327151224
5Motherwell137152015522
6St Johnstone145361521-618
7Hearts144461318-516
8Hamilton AcademicalHamilton144372124-315
9Ross County144281422-814
10Kilmarnock142661119-812
11Partick Thistle142571223-1111
12Dundee142391325-129
> Full Version
 