Nov 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Pirelli Stadium
Attendance: 5,167
Burton Albion
1-3
Sheff UtdSheffield United
Palmer (31')
Warnock (42')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sharp (10' pen., 34'), Clarke (79')

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder "subdued" after Paul Coutts injury

Wilder
© Getty Images
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says that he and his players are "subdued" after Paul Coutts sustained a suspected broken leg in the 3-1 win at Burton Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has admitted that the injury to Paul Coutts had left the club feeling "subdued" after their 3-1 win at Burton Albion.

The Blades have returned to the top of the Championship table with their victory in Staffordshire, but the triumph was overshadowed after Coutts suffered what appeared to be a broken leg just before half time.

Wilder has acknowledged that returning to first place in the standings is an "outstanding achievement", but preferred to focus his attention on Coutts, who has been an ever-present in his starting lineup this season.

The 50-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Getting a result that takes us back to the top of the Championship is an outstanding achievement. A lot better teams have been turned over here in the last 15 or 16 months so we knew this wasn't going to be an easy place to come and with Nigel's connections to the club it always adds an extra little bit to it.

"We are a fair team and a committed team and unfortunately through the course of games, seasons, careers you pick up these injuries and we have picked up a nasty one.

"We are a bit subdued. It's a difficult situation because we were outstanding and deservedly won the game."

Wolverhampton Wanderers will return to top spot if they can avoid defeat at Reading on Saturday afternoon.

A general shot of Goodison Park before Everton's Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol on September 28, 2017
Read Next:
Everton 'eye Sheffield United youngster'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Wilder, Paul Coutts, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield United News
Northampton Town manager looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Notts County and Northampton Town at Meadow Lane on November 21, 2015
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder "subdued" after Paul Coutts injury
 Northampton Town manager Chris Wilder celebrates victory at the final whistle during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town at Adams Park on October 3, 2015
Result: Sheffield United storm to top of Championship table
 General view of Bramall Lane on October 04, 2013
Sheffield United confirm Paul Coutts sustained broken leg against Burton Albion
EFL reveals televised Christmas fixturesEverton 'eye Sheffield United youngster'Result: Sheffield United beat Leeds to climb topLive Commentary: Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield United - as it happenedTeam News: Blades unchanged for Leeds clash
Brooks signs long-term Sheff United dealDavid Brooks on Liverpool, Everton radar?Coleman not afraid to utilise BrooksDavid Brooks called up to Wales squadResult: Clarke brace helps Blades beat Wolves
> Sheffield United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd17120527151236
2Wolverhampton WanderersWolves16112329151435
3Cardiff CityCardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby CountyDerby157442319425
8Ipswich TownIpswich158072622424
9Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds UnitedLeeds167272419523
11Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Preston North EndPreston175751919022
14Norwich CityNorwich166461520-522
15Queens Park RangersQPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull City164482830-216
21Burton Albion1734101134-2313
22Bolton WanderersBolton172691329-1612
23Birmingham CityBirmingham163310825-1712
24Sunderland161782031-1110
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 