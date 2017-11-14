Martin O'Neill undecided on ROI future

Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
1-5
Denmark
Duffy (6')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Christensen (29'), Eriksen (32', 63', 74'), Bendtner (90' pen.)

Martin O'Neill will consider reneging on a verbal agreement to stay on as Republic of Ireland manager until the end of the Euro 2020 campaign.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 09:47 UK

Martin O'Neill has admitted that he needs to "have a real think" about whether to stay on as Republic of Ireland manager for another campaign.

The 65-year-old saw his side's hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup come to an end in the most disappointing of circumstances on Tuesday night, going down 5-1 to Denmark in the second leg of their playoff qualifier following a goalless opening 90 minutes.

O'Neill verbally agreed a contract extension in October that would see him through until the end of the Euro 2020 campaign, but the experienced boss is now considering reneging on that deal following this crushing setback.

"Do you know what, I'll have to have a real think about it," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. "The disappointment obviously is very, very strong tonight because we haven't been able to do it, but I have to commend the players on getting this far."

"I'm really disappointed, obviously, we were well beaten in the end. We got off to a really good start and had a chance maybe to make it 2-0 and we probably needed that. But the two goals we conceded in a couple of minutes knocked us for six."

Assistant manager Roy Keane is in a similar position, having also verbally agreed a contract extension with the Football Association of Ireland last month.

Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Your Comments
