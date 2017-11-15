Marcos Rojo makes Man Utd return

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo makes his comeback from a long-term knee ligament injury by playing 45 minutes of an Under-23 friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has taken a step up in his recovery from injury by playing 45 minutes for the club's Under-23 side this evening.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since April with a serious knee ligament injury which he suffered during United's Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht.

Rojo took to the field again for the first time since the injury this evening, though, playing the first half of United's Under-23 friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Leigh Sports Village.

The Argentine came through his cameo unscathed before being taken off at half time as planned, with United going on to win 2-1.

Rojo suggested yesterday that he hopes to be back in competitive action within a month, targeting his side's final Champions League group game as a potential return date.