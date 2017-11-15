Marcos Rojo makes Manchester United return

Marcos Rojo makes Man Utd return
© SilverHub
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo makes his comeback from a long-term knee ligament injury by playing 45 minutes of an Under-23 friendly against Athletic Bilbao.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 21:21 UK

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has taken a step up in his recovery from injury by playing 45 minutes for the club's Under-23 side this evening.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since April with a serious knee ligament injury which he suffered during United's Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht.

Rojo took to the field again for the first time since the injury this evening, though, playing the first half of United's Under-23 friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Leigh Sports Village.

The Argentine came through his cameo unscathed before being taken off at half time as planned, with United going on to win 2-1.

Rojo suggested yesterday that he hopes to be back in competitive action within a month, targeting his side's final Champions League group game as a potential return date.

Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho confident over Pogba fitness
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marcos Rojo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
 Marcos Rojo lies injured during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Marcos Rojo makes Manchester United return
 Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Manchester United 'eye £134m summer move for Saul Niguez'
Forsberg plays down Man Utd speculationFather: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Carlos Soler 'tops Man United wishlist'Martial: 'Jose Mourinho is tough on me'Lukaku thanks teammates after historic goal
United 'face uphill battle to keep Fellaini'Rojo aiming for Champions League returnRB Leipzig lead United in Embalo race?Report: Shaw crashes car into Phil Jones'sGiggs: 'I wouldn't swap Rashford for Jesus'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 