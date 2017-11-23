Lille suspend manager Marcelo Bielsa

Crowd generic

Lille "momentarily suspend" manager Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is suspended by Lille after reportedly taking an unauthorised leave of absence to visit former assistant Luis Bonini, who is battling cancer.
French side Lille have provisionally suspended manager Marcelo Bielsa following reports that he went on an unauthorised trip to South America.

The 62-year-old is alleged to have recently visited Chile for a meeting with former national team assistant Luis Bonini, who is battling cancer.

Bielsa, who famously resigned as Lazio boss after just two days in the job last year, will now spend time away from his players while the relegation-threatened club conducts an investigation.

"Lille has decided today to momentarily suspend Marcelo Bielsa from his coaching duties as part of a procedure initiated by the club," a club statement read.

Bielsa also previously walked out on Marseille in 2015 after the first league game of the campaign.

