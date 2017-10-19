UEFA fines Everton after Lyon fan brawl

Oct 19, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
1-2
Lyon
Williams (69')
Lookman (55'), Williams (65')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Fekir (6' pen.), Traore (75')
Traore (65')

UEFA fines Everton after brawl between fan and Lyon goalkeeper

Everton are fined by UEFA following a brawl between a fan and Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the Europa League on October 20.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Everton have been fined £26,000 by UEFA following a brawl between a fan and Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the Europa League on October 19.

The incident took place during the clubs' meeting at Goodison Park, when Toffees defender Ashley Williams appeared to began the brawl.

The melee continued close to advertising hoardings in the Gwladys Street end of the stadium, from behind which an Everton fan pushed Lyon stopper Lopes.

The fan was banned from attending Everton matches, and UEFA has since fined the club for "aggressions by supporters against players".

Everton play Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday without the chance to qualify from the group stages after a poor run in the competition.

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
