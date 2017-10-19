UEFA fines Everton after Lyon fan brawl

Everton are fined by UEFA following a brawl between a fan and Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the Europa League on October 20.

Everton have been fined £26,000 by UEFA following a brawl between a fan and Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the Europa League on October 19.

The incident took place during the clubs' meeting at Goodison Park, when Toffees defender Ashley Williams appeared to began the brawl.

The melee continued close to advertising hoardings in the Gwladys Street end of the stadium, from behind which an Everton fan pushed Lyon stopper Lopes.

The fan was banned from attending Everton matches, and UEFA has since fined the club for "aggressions by supporters against players".

Everton play Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday without the chance to qualify from the group stages after a poor run in the competition.