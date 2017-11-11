Eddie Jones defends foul-mouthed outburst

England boss Eddie Jones describes his side's victory over Argentina as a "grindathon", as he admits to being frustrated by what he saw at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones has insisted that he had every right to be frustrated with his England players during Saturday's 21-8 win over Argentina at Twickenham.

The Red Rose kicked off their autumn campaign with victory through tries from Nathan Hughes and Semesa Rokoduguni - the third time that they have got the better of their opponents in the space of six months.

England were short of their best on home soil, however, and Jones was caught venting his fury with his side's below-par showing by TV cameras, at one point shouting: "How fu**ing stupid are we?"



Asked by reporters after the match about his reaction, he said: "I haven't seen it. How frustrated? Throwing stuff? That is pretty frustrated. We want to play well, we want to play good rugby, and I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be frustrated.

"It was a grindathon, wasn't it. We were off the pace a little bit, but there were some things we did really well. The reality is we haven't played a game since March together – we had players coming back from the Lions who had only done two training sessions, so our fluency and our understanding was not there.

"We had opportunities to score more points and we just couldn't. Every time we created something a pass would go behind, a pass would go ahead, a pass would go to the wrong person. We just lacked that understanding – the good thing was we created some opportunities."

England face Australia and Samoa in their remaining two autumn internationals over the next fortnight.