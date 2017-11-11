Six Nations
Generic team header for a rugby union team

England

England head coach Eddie Jones defends foul-mouthed outburst

Eddie Jones defends foul-mouthed outburst
© SilverHub
England boss Eddie Jones describes his side's victory over Argentina as a "grindathon", as he admits to being frustrated by what he saw at Twickenham.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 22:28 UK

Eddie Jones has insisted that he had every right to be frustrated with his England players during Saturday's 21-8 win over Argentina at Twickenham.

The Red Rose kicked off their autumn campaign with victory through tries from Nathan Hughes and Semesa Rokoduguni - the third time that they have got the better of their opponents in the space of six months.

England were short of their best on home soil, however, and Jones was caught venting his fury with his side's below-par showing by TV cameras, at one point shouting: "How fu**ing stupid are we?"

Asked by reporters after the match about his reaction, he said: "I haven't seen it. How frustrated? Throwing stuff? That is pretty frustrated. We want to play well, we want to play good rugby, and I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be frustrated.

"It was a grindathon, wasn't it. We were off the pace a little bit, but there were some things we did really well. The reality is we haven't played a game since March together – we had players coming back from the Lions who had only done two training sessions, so our fluency and our understanding was not there.

"We had opportunities to score more points and we just couldn't. Every time we created something a pass would go behind, a pass would go ahead, a pass would go to the wrong person. We just lacked that understanding – the good thing was we created some opportunities."

England face Australia and Samoa in their remaining two autumn internationals over the next fortnight.

RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie faces the media at an end of tour press conference held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on June 24, 2012
Read Next:
RFU considering five-year residency rule
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eddie Jones, Jack Butland, Semesa Rokoduguni, Nathan Hughes, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Eddie Jones pictured on June 25, 2016
England head coach Eddie Jones defends foul-mouthed outburst
 Jonny May scores the first try for England during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
Elliot Daly, Jonny May retained in England squad
 Eddie Jones pictured on June 25, 2016
Matt Mullan, Elliot Daly ruled out of England training camp
Jones: 'Haskell not playing well enough'England prop Marler given three-week banNowell doubtful for Autumn InternationalsClifford replaces Vunipola in training squadMcCall fears the worst for Vunipola
Marcus Smith named in 33-man England squadCipriani ruled out for up to three monthsEngland to face New Zealand in 2018Tuilagi to miss England Autumn TestsJones: 'Guardiola made me a better coach'
> England Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Saracens728
2Exeter Chiefs726
3Leicester Tigers721
4Bath Rugby720
5Harlequins720
6Northampton Saints720
7Newcastle Falcons720
8Gloucester Rugby718
9Wasps715
10Sale Sharks714
11London Irish76
12Worcester Warriors73
> Full Version
 