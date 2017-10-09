Cresswell: 'Andy Carroll can make WC squad'

Aaron Cresswell insists that West Ham United teammate Andy Carroll is good enough to earn a recall to the England squad, five years on from his last cap.

West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell has backed teammate Andy Carroll to force his way into the reckoning for a place in England's squad ahead of next year's World Cup.

The 28-year-old has not featured for the Three Lions since October 2012, having spent large parts of the last five years on the sidelines.

Carroll returned from his latest layoff last month to feature in four of West Ham's September fixtures, and Cresswell has tipped the former Liverpool striker to remain injury free between now and next summer to earn a surprise recall.

"Of course he can," he told reporters when asked if Carroll can be a part of Gareth Southgate's plans. "Everyone knows what Andy is capable of, especially in the air, and you could say it's a different dimension and that different way of playing.

"If Andy stays fit between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why he can't be in contention. Everyone wants to be pushing for that World Cup spot and all you can do is keep playing your best week in, week out and hope to make that plane."

Carroll has scored twice in nine appearances for England, with his last runout coming in the 5-0 win against San Marino in World Cup 2014 qualifying.