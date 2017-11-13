New Transfer Talk header

Steven N'Zonzi: 'I love the Premier League'

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi reveals that he would be interested in a return to England because he 'loves the Premier League'.
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has revealed that he would be interested in a return to England because he 'loves the Premier League'.

The 28-year-old, who made his France debut against Wales on Friday night, represented Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in England before joining Sevilla in the summer of 2015.

The powerful midfielder has impressed during his time at the Estadio Ramon, and it has previously been reported that a number of English clubs want to bring him back to the Premier League, which N'Zonzi has refused to rule out.

"Who knows what will happen in the future," Estadio Deportivo quotes N'Zonzi as saying. "I am not going to talk about contracts. The Premier League? I love it, I really like English football and that is where I began to really improve as a player.

"I had a great time in England but I don't know what is going to happen in the future."

N'Zonzi has made 12 appearances for Sevilla during the 2017-18 campaign.

