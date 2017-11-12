World Cup
Nov 12, 2017 at 5pm UK
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
0-0
Northern Ireland

Seferovic (72')
FT

Brunt (7'), Evans (79')

Michael O'Neill "could not be any prouder" of Northern Ireland players

Michael O'Neill:
© AFP
Michael O'Neill admits that the manner of Northern Ireland's 1-0 aggregate defeat to Switzerland leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, settled by a controversial goal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 19:34 UK

Michael O'Neill has admitted to being 'proud but disappointed' after Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986 were crushed by Switzerland.

Despite producing an impressive team display at St. Jakob-Park in Sunday evening's second leg, the visitors could not find the goal required to take the tie to extra time as it finished goalless in Basel.

A controversial Ricardo Rodriguez penalty in the first leg ultimately proved the difference between the two sides in the end, leaving a bitter taste in O'Neill's mouth as Norn Iron's wait for a fourth World Cup finals appearance goes on.

"We've gone out to a poor decision in the first leg," he told Sky Sports News. "Our performance and reaction tonight was fabulous. We were the better team. We had to ride our luck at times but we were pushing until the 94th minute. The players are devastated but I couldn't be any prouder.

"The first leg is difficult as it's tactical and cagey but tonight you're fighting for your dream and your life and the emotional side overrides tactics. Tonight we played with raw courage. We'll have some regrets. If it wasn't for the penalty we'd still be playing extra time now. They players will be remembered for the performance tonight.

"It's a very sore way to lose. We deserve to still be playing in extra time. We have to move on. We brought on young Jordan Jones, who is at Kilmarnock, and they're bringing on a £20m player. To take a team like Switzerland to the final minute over two legs is an amazing achievement. We don't always have top level players but we have top level characters."

O'Neill has yet to decide whether he will stay on as Northern Ireland manager, with a number of English clubs reportedly waiting to pounce should he step aside.

Gareth McAuley of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Read Next:
McAuley hints at international retirement
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael O'Neill, Ricardo Rodriguez, Jordan Jones, Football
Your Comments
More Northern Ireland News
Admir Mehmedi is congratulated after scoring during the Euro 2016 Group A game between Romania and Switzerland on June 15, 2016
Result: Switzerland reach World Cup at expense of Northern Ireland
 Switzerland's midfielder Granit Xhaka celebrates with teammates midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (L) and midfielder Gokhan Inler after he scored the team's second goal during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Switzerland and Estonia at the Swisspo
Granit Xhaka tells Northern Ireland fans to stop complaining
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill "could not be any prouder" of Northern Ireland players
Dowie: 'O'Neill may quit Northern Ireland'McAuley hints at international retirementDallas a fitness doubt for second legEvans apologises for wife's tweetEvans: 'Penalty call was disgraceful'
Shaqiri: 'Switzerland deserved to beat NI'O'Neill "staggered" by penalty decisionResult: Switzerland edge past Northern IrelandShaqiri confident of World Cup placeMagennis: 'Northern Ireland will perform'
> Northern Ireland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 