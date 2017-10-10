Lukaku passed fit for Belgium fixture

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez says that striker Romelu Lukaku has been passed fit for his nation's World Cup qualifier with Cyprus.

The Manchester United forward has been struggling with an ankle injury, and Martinez has previously suggested that he would take no risks with the in-form attacker.

However, speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their next game, Martinez has indicated that he may use the 24-year-old, either from the start or as a substitute.

The news may not be well received by his club, with Belgium having already secured qualification for next year's tournament and United making the short trip to rivals Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

Lukaku has scored 11 goals in his first 10 appearances for United.