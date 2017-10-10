World Cup
Oct 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Belgium
vs.
Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku passed fit for Belgium match

Lukaku passed fit for Belgium fixture
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez says that striker Romelu Lukaku has been passed fit for his nation's World Cup qualifier with Cyprus.
Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 at 18:18 UK

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has revealed that striker Romelu Lukaku is available for the World Cup qualifier with Cyprus.

The Manchester United forward has been struggling with an ankle injury, and Martinez has previously suggested that he would take no risks with the in-form attacker.

However, speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their next game, Martinez has indicated that he may use the 24-year-old, either from the start or as a substitute.

The news may not be well received by his club, with Belgium having already secured qualification for next year's tournament and United making the short trip to rivals Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

Lukaku has scored 11 goals in his first 10 appearances for United.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini celebrates after doubling his side's lead during the Premier League match with Crystal Palace on September 30, 2017
Martinez: 'Fellaini suffered ligament damage'
