De Bruyne slams Belgium tactics

Nov 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Baudouin Stadium
Belgium
3-3
Mexico
Hazard (17'), Lukaku (55', 70')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Guardado (39' pen.), Lozano (56', 60')

Kevin De Bruyne: 'Belgium lack a good tactical system'

Kevin De Bruyne slams Belgium's lack of a "good tactical system" and believes that the nation's setup has "not yet found a solution" to their issues.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Kevin De Bruyne has criticised Belgium's lack of a "good tactical system" and believes that the nation's setup has "not yet found a solution" to their issues.

The Red Devils, who have qualified for the 2018 World Cup, were held to a 3-3 draw against Mexico on Friday night, El Tri enjoying the lion's share of possession.

De Bruyne, who is having an impressive season with Manchester City, vented his frustrations with the tactics employed by Roberto Martinez.

"As long as we don't have a good tactical system, we will continue to encounter difficulties against countries like Mexico," De Bruyne is quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws as saying. "Mexico were just tactically better. It's a pity that we have not yet found a solution.

Of course, we are playing a system that is very defensive, but filled with many attacking players who want the ball. Then you get a bit of a problem, like Friday against Mexico.

"It was a match in which we had very little ball possession... We now know that something has to be changed against such teams. I think the coach has to find a solution so that we can avoid such situations as against Mexico in the future."

The draw means that Belgium are now unbeaten in 14 matches.

Your Comments
