Report: West Ham leading Danny Ings race

A report claims that David Moyes wants Liverpool striker Danny Ings at West Ham for the second half of the Premier League season.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 23:04 UK

West Ham United are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Danny Ings on loan from Liverpool when the transfer window reopens.

The 25-year-old has only been used once this season in all competitions, playing 20 minutes of the 2-0 EFL Cup defeat to Leicester City in September.

Ings is currently recovering from a second knee operation, forcing him down the Anfield pecking order, and The Sun claims that he will be sent out on loan in January to find playing time elsewhere.

West Ham boss David Moyes is said to be a big admirer of Ings and will move for the former Burnley striker in the New Year, having revealed in the past that he tried to sign him when manager of Real Sociedad.

Liverpool supposedly want the six-cap England international to play a certain number of games, and see the London Stadium as a good destination.

