Gary Neville takes to Twitter after West Ham United's Winston Reid avoids punishment for a similar challenge to the one that resulted in Liverpool's Sadio Mane getting sent off.

Gary Neville took to Twitter on Monday night to point out the lack of consistency in refereeing following a challenge involving West Ham United defender Winston Reid.

While attempting to latch on to the ball, the 29-year-old's boot accidentally caught the face of Huddersfield Town's Steven Mounie during a Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

After Reid went unpunished, the debate surrounding Sadio Mane's sending-off at the weekend reignited, with Neville seemingly questioning why the West Ham man did not suffer the same fate if the match officials are following the letter of the law.

During Liverpool's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Mane was given his marching orders by referee Jon Moss after unintentionally connecting with Ederson's head.

The Senegal international had his eyes on the ball the entire time, but his high boot endangered the safety of his opponent, which according to the rules, constitutes serious foul play.

Neville, who was commentating for Sky Sports during the match, disagreed with the decision to send Mane off and he claimed during the broadcast that the challenge was a "yellow at best".

After watching Reid get away with a similar incident, the former Manchester United star aired his views on social media.

