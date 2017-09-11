Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
Attendance: 56,977
West HamWest Ham United
2-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Obiang (72'), Ayew (77')
Zabaleta (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jorgensen (26'), Billing (45')

Gary Neville reacts to Winston Reid's challenge following Sadio Mane controversy

Gary Neville takes to Twitter after West Ham United's Winston Reid avoids punishment for a similar challenge to the one that resulted in Liverpool's Sadio Mane getting sent off.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Gary Neville took to Twitter on Monday night to point out the lack of consistency in refereeing following a challenge involving West Ham United defender Winston Reid.

While attempting to latch on to the ball, the 29-year-old's boot accidentally caught the face of Huddersfield Town's Steven Mounie during a Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

After Reid went unpunished, the debate surrounding Sadio Mane's sending-off at the weekend reignited, with Neville seemingly questioning why the West Ham man did not suffer the same fate if the match officials are following the letter of the law.

During Liverpool's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Mane was given his marching orders by referee Jon Moss after unintentionally connecting with Ederson's head.

The Senegal international had his eyes on the ball the entire time, but his high boot endangered the safety of his opponent, which according to the rules, constitutes serious foul play.

Neville, who was commentating for Sky Sports during the match, disagreed with the decision to send Mane off and he claimed during the broadcast that the challenge was a "yellow at best".

After watching Reid get away with a similar incident, the former Manchester United star aired his views on social media.

Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool to appeal Sadio Mane red card
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Winston Reid, Sadio Mane, Gary Neville, Jon Moss, Ederson, Steven Mounie, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Dishevelled Reds boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 A sultry Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on December 10, 2017
Andres Iniesta urges Barcelona to sign Philippe Coutinho
 Dishevelled Reds boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Result: Liverpool held at home by West Bromwich Albion
Team News: Coutinho, Firmino start for LiverpoolReport: Liverpool eye £22m Vrsaljko moveHenderson: 'We must respond to setback'Roma in line for £1.3m Salah bonus?Pardew confirms Danny Ings interest
Klopp to rest Salah against West Brom?Chelsea enter race for Thomas Lemar?Jurgen Klopp: "I am not an actor"Preview: Liverpool vs. West Brom - prediction, team news, lineupsCoutinho: 'I enjoy new Liverpool role'
> Liverpool Homepage
More West Ham United News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on December 2, 2017
Result: West Ham United battle to goalless draw with Arsenal
 A general shot of West Ham United's London Stadium
Preview: West Ham United vs. Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups
West Ham willing to sell Reece Oxford?Sullivan: 'Hammers could sign three players'Moyes: 'I would consider Wilshere move'Moyes targets early goal against ArsenalNewcastle 'offer Mitrovic to West Ham'
Wenger: 'West Ham have advantage over us'N'Golo Kante: 'Chelsea must help Bakayoko'Fonte: 'David Sullivan claims ignorant'Noble praises defensive qualitiesMerson fears for Hart's England future
> West Ham United Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Antonio Conte gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea - as it happened
 Pedro celebrates scoring the opener during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Watford on October 21, 2017
Result: Dominant Chelsea ease to victory over Huddersfield Town
 Alvaro Morata complains during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on November 5, 2017
Team News: Alvaro Morata absent for Chelsea at Huddersfield Town
Wagner: 'We made it easy for Chelsea'Preview: Huddersfield vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineupsDavid Wagner 'excited to face Chelsea'Ince: 'We will make it tough for Chelsea'Wagner hails "brave" Huddersfield display
Result: Huddersfield end losing streakTeam News: Three changes for HuddersfieldWagner: 'Fans will help Huddersfield'Allardyce pleased with Everton "effort"Result: Allardyce off to winning start at Everton
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Log in with Facebook to customise Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City17161052114149
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd17122337112638
3Chelsea17112431141735
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1794430141631
5Liverpool1787234201431
6Burnley179441612431
7Arsenal1793530201030
8Leicester CityLeicester177552723426
9Watford176472629-322
10Everton176472129-822
11Southampton174671723-618
12Huddersfield TownHuddersfield175391229-1718
13Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton174581423-917
14Bournemouth174491520-516
15Stoke CityStoke174491936-1716
16Newcastle UnitedNewcastle1743101626-1015
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom172871222-1014
18Crystal Palace173591228-1614
19West Ham UnitedWest Ham173591432-1814
20Swansea CitySwansea173311922-1312
> Full Version
Login, I already have my ad-free pass
Log in with Facebook to customise Sports Mole
Buy ad-free access (show me the options)
Buy monthly ad-free access for £1.20/month
Buy yearly ad-free access for £12 (2 months free)
Settings - Logout - Manage your account
Settings - Logout - Manage your account
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 