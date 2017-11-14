Didier Drogba to retire at end of season

Phoenix Rising striker Didier Drogba intends to retire from football next year, bringing an end to his illustrious 20-year playing career.

Legendary Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has revealed that he intends to bring an end to his playing career at the end of the United Soccer League season.

The 39-year-old is currently playing for American club Phoenix Rising, who he has netted 10 goals for in 14 appearances since arriving at the turn of the year.

Drogba's illustrious career, which has seen him win numerous individual and collective accolades since emerging from Le Mans' academy in 1998, now looks likely to be coming to an end exactly two decades on in 2018.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the ex-Ivory Coast international said: "Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season. At some point you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. It's good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit."

Drogba featured 381 times for Chelsea during his two spells at Stamford Bridge, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three EFL Cups and, arguably the most famous of all, one Champions League.