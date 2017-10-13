World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Andres Iniesta: 'Russia 2018 World Cup could be my last for Spain'

Iniesta: '2018 World Cup could be my last'
© Getty Images
Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta claims that the World Cup in Russia next year is likely to be his last international tournament.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, October 13, 2017 at 22:05 UK

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has admitted that the 2018 World Cup is likely to be his last international tournament.

The Barcelona talisman scored the winner for his nation in the 2010 World Cup final and helped La Roja win back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

In addition, Iniesta's situation at Camp Nou has been resolved with the signing of a 'contract for life', and the 33-year-old acknowledges that he is aware of his age "and everything it entails".

Iniesta told Spanish outlet Sport: "I am realistic. There is a great chance this World Cup will be my last event with the national team.

"I am aware of the moment, my age and everything it entails, but we will see how things develop.

"There are many months still to go until the World Cup and hopefully everything will go well so that I can be in Russia."

Iniesta made his debut for Spain in May 2006 in a friendly against Russia, going on to win 121 caps.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Read Next:
Iniesta: 'Barca cannot live without Messi'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andres Iniesta, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring during extra-time in the 2010 World Cup football final Netherlands vs. Spain on July 11, 2010
Andres Iniesta: 'Russia 2018 World Cup could be my last for Spain'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Five matches to look out for across Europe this weekend
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi 'considering fresh start at Manchester City'
Barcelona to rename Nou Camp stadium?Southampton turn attention to Alcacer?Iniesta: 'I'll play as often as possible'Mascherano to quit Argentina duty next yearPreview: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
Messi 'to land £80m signing-on bonus'Aguero: 'Signing Messi would be complicated'Barca: 'We are ready to buy Coutinho'Liverpool agree to sell Coutinho?Barcelona 'considering Danilo swoop'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Spain News
Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring during extra-time in the 2010 World Cup football final Netherlands vs. Spain on July 11, 2010
Andres Iniesta: 'Russia 2018 World Cup could be my last for Spain'
 Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia?
 Napoli's Pepe Reina in the Serie A match against Roma on March 4, 2017
Pepe Reina: 'No plans for Spain retirement'
Illarramendi: 'WC spot will be tough'Busquets 'proud' to reach 100 Spain capsJulen Lopetegui hails 'brilliant' SpainIsco approached by knife-wielding fan?Result: Illarramendi nets stunner in Spain win
Team News: Pedro, Asensio come into Spain XILive Commentary: Israel 0-1 Spain - as it happenedJulen Lopetegui plans to 'freshen up' sideSouthgate: 'England have no big players'Thiago ruled out with ankle injury
> Spain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona77002322121
2Sevilla751193616
3Valencia7430157815
4Atletico MadridAtletico7430124815
5Real Madrid7421136714
6Real Betis74121411313
7Leganes732253211
8Levante8242810-210
9Real Sociedad73131717010
10Villarreal731399010
11Espanyol8233711-49
12Celta Vigo7223131128
13Getafe72239728
14Athletic Bilbao72239908
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo7214916-77
16GironaGirona7133611-56
17Las PalmasLas Palmas7205513-86
18EibarEibar7205317-146
19AlavesAlaves7106310-73
20Malaga7016416-121
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 