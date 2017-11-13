Vermaelen: 'Barca blocked summer exit'

Defender Thomas Vermaelen says that Barcelona prevented him from signing for a new club during the summer transfer window.

Defender Thomas Vermaelen has said that he had "no choice but to stay" at Barcelona during the summer.

Vermaelen has struggled for game time at Camp Nou since leaving Arsenal in 2014, but the Belgian international was linked with a switch to either Everton or West Bromwich Albion during the previous transfer window.

However, Vermaelen - who has a contract with Barca until 2019 - has revealed that it was "impossible" to secure an exit from the Catalan giants.

The 31-year-old told DH: "The board told me they needed four centre-backs. I didn't have a choice but to stay. Clubs tried until the very last day, like Everton, but it was impossible. I wasn't even able to negotiate.

"I'm not commenting anymore on my personal situation, the last time I did it, it turned against me."

Vermaelen has featured for Barcelona on just one occasion this season, which came against Murcia in the Copa del Rey.