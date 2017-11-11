General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Jordi Alba defends comments on former Barcelona teammate Neymar

Jordi Alba defends comments on Neymar
Barcelona defender Jordi Albi says that he did not mean to "belittle" former teammate Neymar by saying that he was playing with greater confidence at Camp Nou.
Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has denied that he attempted to "belittle" Neymar when acknowledging his happiness at Camp Nou.

Earlier this week, comments attributed to Alba suggested that the left-back was relishing having more space and responsibility down the flank since Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Alba has responded by praising the Brazilian attacker, who used to play from the left alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The 28-year-old is quoted by Marca as saying: "At no time did I say that I played better without Neymar, quite the opposite.

"We won many titles together and he is a great friend of mine. Now I enjoy having the left-hand side to myself, but I never wanted to belittle Neymar, I would be silly if I did so."

Alba has made 12 starts for the La Liga giants this season.

