Hoddle tips Wilshere to shine for England

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has tipped Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to shine at next summer's World Cup finals.

The ex-Tottenham Horspur coach backed the midfielder to bounce back from his recent injury nightmare and play a key role for the Three Lions at the tournament.

"We haven't got that little bit of magic that can unlock the door and I think Jack Wilshere, if he can get fit and keep playing... [could be the man to provide it]," Hoddle told talkSPORT.

"He is a footballer. I saw him play in the Europa League a couple of weeks back and he was excellent. He has got a lovely bit of vision, a good pass on him, and I can see him releasing players with pace.

"There are a lot of exciting players going forward and I just think we haven't seen them because we are lacking that central midfield player that is going to unlock the door and see pictures."

Wilshere played no part in England's qualification campaign due to persistent injury woes, but is now back to full fitness and is said to have been guaranteed game time by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.