World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Glenn Hoddle tips Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to shine at World Cup

Hoddle tips Wilshere to shine for England
© Getty Images
Former England manager Glenn Hoddle tips Jack Wilshere to shine at the World Cup finals.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has tipped Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to shine at next summer's World Cup finals.

The ex-Tottenham Horspur coach backed the midfielder to bounce back from his recent injury nightmare and play a key role for the Three Lions at the tournament.

"We haven't got that little bit of magic that can unlock the door and I think Jack Wilshere, if he can get fit and keep playing... [could be the man to provide it]," Hoddle told talkSPORT.

"He is a footballer. I saw him play in the Europa League a couple of weeks back and he was excellent. He has got a lovely bit of vision, a good pass on him, and I can see him releasing players with pace.

"There are a lot of exciting players going forward and I just think we haven't seen them because we are lacking that central midfield player that is going to unlock the door and see pictures."

Wilshere played no part in England's qualification campaign due to persistent injury woes, but is now back to full fitness and is said to have been guaranteed game time by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

A shaven-headed Jack Wilshere in action during the EFL Cup game between Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers on September 20, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Wilshere in best form for years'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Glenn Hoddle, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Danny Welbeck in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal receive injury boost ahead of Watford trip
 Nigel Winterburn poses for a photo during his time at Arsenal in 1988
Nigel Winterburn: 'Arsenal must win silverware this season'
 Jack Wilshere in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Glenn Hoddle tips Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to shine at World Cup
Preview: Watford vs. ArsenalMerson: 'Ozil doesn't deserve to be recalled'Wenger against Christmas Eve fixtureArsenal 'considering move for Maksimovic'Wenger hits back at Paul Merson jibe
Wenger: 'Wilshere in best form for years'Juventus, Inter consider Giroud offer?Wenger: 'Ozil, Sanchez exits are possible'Wenger hopeful over Mesut Ozil dealWenger: 'I will assess Sanchez fitness'
> Arsenal Homepage
More England News
Jack Wilshere in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Glenn Hoddle tips Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to shine at World Cup
 A shaven-headed Jack Wilshere in action during the EFL Cup game between Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers on September 20, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Jack Wilshere showing best form for a long time'
 Jermain Defoe of England celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Euro 2008 Qualifying match between England and Andorra at Old Trafford on September 2, 2006
Jermain Defoe: 'Playing at a major tournament still the dream'
English fans' World Cup requests fallEngland in top tier of Nations LeagueWorld Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Banks: 'Butland should be number one'England players 'to have rabies shots'
Cresswell: 'Andy Carroll can make WC squad'Butland: 'Performances need to improve'Winks: 'England debut a dream come true'Kane: 'I can't thank Pochettino enough'Southgate: England "flat" after victory
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 