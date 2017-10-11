World Cup 2014 section header

The number of England fans requesting tickets for the World Cup in Russia has fallen significantly in comparison to Brazil 2014.
England did not register in the top 10 nations requesting tickets for the tournament, a drop in comparison to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when they bought the fifth-largest number of tickets overall.

The lack of enthusiasm for next summer's tournament could be a response to the national side's uninspiring performances in the final weekend of World Cup qualification, or due to the safety concerns caused by potential Russian hooliganism.

Britain's most senior football police officer expects only 10,000 to 20,000 England fans to make the trip next summer, in comparison to the 500,000 British supporters who attended Euro 2016, according to The Telegraph.

The Three Lions will face Germany and Brazil at Wembley in international friendlies next month.

Jack Butland in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Jermain Defoe of England celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Euro 2008 Qualifying match between England and Andorra at Old Trafford on September 2, 2006
 Eric Dier celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
