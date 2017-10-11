The number of England fans requesting tickets for the World Cup in Russia has fallen significantly in comparison to Brazil 2014.

The number of England fans requesting tickets for the World Cup in Russia has fallen significantly in comparison to four years ago.

England did not register in the top 10 nations requesting tickets for the tournament, a drop in comparison to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when they bought the fifth-largest number of tickets overall.

The lack of enthusiasm for next summer's tournament could be a response to the national side's uninspiring performances in the final weekend of World Cup qualification, or due to the safety concerns caused by potential Russian hooliganism.

Britain's most senior football police officer expects only 10,000 to 20,000 England fans to make the trip next summer, in comparison to the 500,000 British supporters who attended Euro 2016, according to The Telegraph.

The Three Lions will face Germany and Brazil at Wembley in international friendlies next month.